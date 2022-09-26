Protests at Galleria area opposing Iranian government after death of 22-year-old woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people in the Galleria area protested against the Iranian government on Sunday afternoon.

A sea of people gathering and chanting, waving Iranian flags, seeking change, and calling for support of all local, state, and national leaders.

This is due to global protests that have erupted following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini.

They want the world to talk about the human rights abuses in Iran and call for a change in government in Iran.

Amini was arrested after police in Iran were upset that she was not wearing her hijab per the hijab laws.

She was taken into custody and died several days later. Many activists say that they believe the Iranian police beat her to death, but the government denies it.

People worldwide are coming together to bring down the regime and address restrictions on personal freedoms.

"Women of Iran, we want freedom too. We don't want other people to tell us what to do, what to wear, where to go. We don't want that; we want to have freedom. That's why we're here. We don't want the Islamic Republic of Iran anymore," Arezoo Daneshvar, a Houstonian, said.

They want change, and they want it now.

