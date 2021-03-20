Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall after panic erupts among shoppers

Reports from shoppers first began on social media. They reported seeing a large police presence inside the mall.
However, HPD tells Eyewitness News no evidence of a shooting was found and no injuries were reported.
HPD Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter and said officers found no evidence of shots being fired.
@houstonpolice units have converged in and around the @HoustonGalleria and have not found any evidence of shots being fired. The situation is stable with no injuries. Please always report suspicious activity to law enforcement. #RelationalPolicing— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2021
"The situation is stable with no injuries," he wrote in a Tweet. "Please always report suspicious activity to law enforcement."
