Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall after panic erupts among shoppers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says officers found no evidence of a shooting or shooting victims at the Galleria Mall Saturday after panic erupted among shoppers.

Reports from shoppers first began on social media. They reported seeing a large police presence inside the mall.

However, HPD tells Eyewitness News no evidence of a shooting was found and no injuries were reported.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter and said officers found no evidence of shots being fired.



"The situation is stable with no injuries," he wrote in a Tweet. "Please always report suspicious activity to law enforcement."

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
