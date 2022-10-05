Video shows would-be robbers chase victim into Uptown Starbucks, causing panic

The video shows two suspects with guns chase a man into the busy Galleria-are store and over the counter, causing a panic for customers and employees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wild surveillance video from the inside of an Uptown Houston Starbucks shows the frantic moments two attempted robbers chased a man through the crowded store.

Now, Houston police are searching for the men seen in the video who are wanted for aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on Aug. 16, but HPD just released the footage on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, who buys and sells phones for his business, scheduled to meet up with two men in order to purchase 12 iPhones at a Starbucks in the Galleria area, located at 2500 Post Oak, around 4 p.m.

The victim told police he was walking outside of the coffee shop, toward the parking lot, when he saw two men with guns running toward him.

That's when the man ran into the crowded store. Surveillance video shows the two suspects run after him as frantic customers scattered.

You can watch the surveillance footage from inside the store in the video player above.

In an effort to get away, the victim jumped over the counter, police said. The suspects followed and also jumped over the counter, but they eventually gave up and fled the location in a white van.

Police described both wanted suspects as Black men between 21 and 25 years old, about 5'11 and 150 pounds. One of the men wore a black jacket and red pants and the other wore a dark jacket and black pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.