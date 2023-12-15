Woman accused of stabbing teen at Galleria to stay behind bars until next bond hearing, judge says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl on her way to work at Houston's Galleria Mall on Saturday made her first court appearance on Friday.

A judge has ordered Kaysone Sky Blossom, who is facing a capital murder charge, to remain behind bars until her next bond hearing, which is scheduled for later this month.

Prosecutors filed a motion hearing, and depending on that, a proof evident hearing will follow on the capital murder charge to decide what bond, if any, should be set for the suspect. For now, a judge ordered Blossom to remain in custody.

Blossom is accused of stabbing Kayla Nicole Stevenson, a mother to a 6-month-old, on Saturday morning near Saks Fifth Avenue and West Alabama Street.

According to police, Kayla was walking to one of her two jobs when Blossom allegedly robbed her before stabbing her twice.

Blossom reportedly got away with the victim's purse, which contained her cell phone, keys, wallet, and a bank card, which was being used following the teen's death. It was also revealed that Kayla's ID was found at the suspect's home.

Blossom appeared in court after missing her initial court appearance on Thursday due to a medical hold.

During the appearance, a judge heard all the facts of the case and ordered it to be moved forward, which could be heard in front of a grand jury for a possible indictment.

According to officials, the case has hit a bump as Blossom was out on bond at the time of the Dec. 9 stabbing.

She was said to be awaiting trial in a 2021 case where she was accused of cutting her ex-boyfriend with a knife. At the time, she was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, which means she did not have to pay any money unless she violated her bond or failed to appear in court.

According to the district attorney in an ABC13 report on Thursday, there must be a mental competency report on Blossom for the case to be moved to trial. Blossom's defense attorney says they're waiting for the results.

Blossom's next bond hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.