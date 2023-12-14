Suspect in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old girl near Galleria was out of jail on bond, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl to death during a robbery outside the Galleria mall over the weekend was out of jail on bond, according to court records.

Kayla Nicole Stevenson's family said the teen was a new mom and was working two jobs.

Kaysone Sky Blossom, 37, is charged with capital murder in Kayla's death.

A woman has been arrested in connection to 17-year-old Kayla Nicole Stevenson's stabbing to death outside the Galleria mall on Saturday, HPD says.

According to charging documents, this is not the suspect's first run-in with the law.

Blossom was reportedly out on bond for an aggravated assault of a family member charge from 2021. She allegedly cut her ex-boyfriend with a knife.

According to court documents, Blossom also had a Taser, handcuffs, duct tape, and another knife in her purse during the alleged assault.

She is scheduled to appear in court for her capital murder charge on Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway after Houston police reported finding a 17-year-old fatally stabbed in the Galleria area on Saturday morning.

The fatal stabbing happened on Saturday morning near Saks Fifth Avenue on West Alabama Street at Sage Road.

Police said Kayla was walking to work when she was allegedly robbed by Blossom, who investigators say stabbed the teen and left her to die.

Blossom allegedly robbed Kayla of her purse, which contained her wallet, phone, and keys. Kayla's mother told ABC13 that her daughter's bank card was already being used by the time she tried to have it locked.

The medical examiner's office identified 17-year-old Kayla Nicole Stevenson as the victim who was fatally stabbed outside of the Galleria on Saturday.

Early in the investigation, police reported getting a tip from someone in the area about two women fighting over a handbag.

HPD said tips from the community helped investigators identify Blossom, who was arrested without incident at her home on Beechnut Street on Wednesday.

Kayla's family said she leaves behind a 6-month-old baby.

Her mother had a message for the suspect.

"I hope it eats away at you and you definitely pay severely for your crime, for this crime that you did," Kylie Stevenson, the victim's mother, said.

