Society

Galena Park commissioner protests mayor not reopening city hall for public meetings

EMBED <>More Videos

Galena Park commissioner seeks public records from mayor's office

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Galena Park opened its splash pads and pools for the summer on Tuesday, but some members of the community aren't too happy.

The Galena Park city commissioner led a protest at the splash pad on 16th Street, arguing that they're not against the pools reopening but that Mayor Esmeralda Moya refuses to also reopen city hall for public meetings.

"They did not release any records. That's why I want city hall open, so that I can speak directly to the city secretary and ask her to hand down the records," Commissioner Maricela Serna said.

Serna claims she has been repeatedly silenced during meetings and the reopening of the splash pad when the city of Galena Park owes more than $700,000 to Houston for water.

A complaint has been filed against Moya for withholding public documents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalena parksummerpoolreopen texascovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News