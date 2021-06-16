Galena Park commissioner protests mayor not reopening city hall for public meetings

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Galena Park opened its splash pads and pools for the summer on Tuesday, but some members of the community aren't too happy.The Galena Park city commissioner led a protest at the splash pad on 16th Street, arguing that they're not against the pools reopening but that Mayor Esmeralda Moya refuses to also reopen city hall for public meetings."They did not release any records. That's why I want city hall open, so that I can speak directly to the city secretary and ask her to hand down the records," Commissioner Maricela Serna said.Serna claims she has been repeatedly silenced during meetings and the reopening of the splash pad when the city of Galena Park owes more than $700,000 to Houston for water.A complaint has been filed against Moya for withholding public documents.