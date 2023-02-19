12-year-old saves baby after man kills 3 teens in apparent murder-suicide in Galena Park, HCSO says

Three teenagers, including a pregnant 19-year-old, were killed by a man before turning the gun on himself in Galena Park, Harris County deputies say.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant 19-year-old was among three teenagers who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Galena Park Saturday night, according to deputies.

Investigators said the homeowner's boyfriend of two years killed three teenagers and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, before turning the gun on himself.

The deadly shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m., at a home in the 2000 block of 2nd Street.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were six people inside the house at the time of the shooting, but the homeowner, the suspect's girlfriend, was away from the residence.

Investigators said the suspect sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and told her to run away after the incident. She was able to grab a 1-year-old who was inside the home and run to a nearby house, without any clothes, to seek help, according to HCSO.

Neighbors then called Galena Park police.

When officers arrived, they found four people dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect shot and killed three teenagers before dying by suicide.

The oldest victim was a pregnant 19-year-old woman who is the daughter of the homeowner and the mother of the 1-year-old who survived, according to HCSO.

The ages of the other victims have not yet been released. The 12-year-old is at a hospital receiving treatment.

"The tragic situation makes no sense. Our investigators will try to put all the pieces together. Our condolences go out to the victims' families, everybody impacted, and the city itself," Gonzalez said. "We're trying to connect all the pieces to determine the relationships. We're told that other than him having a dating relationship with the female homeowner for the last two-plus years, he wasn't the father of any of the teens killed here today."

The tragedy hit the Galena Park community just three days after a 17-year-old teen was killed by gun violence.

