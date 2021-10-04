1 person dead in industrial accident in Galena Park, fire chief says

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead following an industrial accident in Galena Park, authorities say.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, authorities received a call about the accident in the 1600 block of Clinton Drive, the city's fire chief confirmed.

While it's unclear what happened, the fire chief confirmed that at least one person was killed in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
