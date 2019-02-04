Dozens of officers said goodbye to a central Texas K-9 killed in the line of duty.Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 Chucky was shot and killed, but not before helping to take down an armed suspect. Chucky was 5 years old.A procession carried Chucky from the Alamodome to a church where his funeral service was held. Fellow K-9s stood in a line of honor.On Jan. 25, Matthew Reyes Mireles, 38, led authorities from several counties and DPS Troopers on a chase. Once he was out of his vehicle, he shot at officers.Deputies made the decision to send in a K-9 named Chucky. The dog grabbed hold of Mireles as he opened fire."Unfortunately that suspect fired several shots at Chucky. He was struck and died there on the scene," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.Officers shot Mireles. He survived and is charged with attempted capital murder.