Fulshear police uncover bodies of 2 men inside a home

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A police welfare check at a home in Fulshear uncovered the bodies of two men, and officers believe they have been there for at least a few days.Fulshear Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 7400 block of Katy-Fulshear Road late Monday morning.Police believe one of the bodies belongs to the person leasing the home. The remains of the other person are believed to belong to a neighbor who lives down the street, police said.Police did not immediately say what led to the deaths or the identities of the men who died.