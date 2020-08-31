Fulshear police uncover bodies of 2 men inside a home

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A police welfare check at a home in Fulshear uncovered the bodies of two men, and officers believe they have been there for at least a few days.
Fulshear Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 7400 block of Katy-Fulshear Road late Monday morning.
Police believe one of the bodies belongs to the person leasing the home. The remains of the other person are believed to belong to a neighbor who lives down the street, police said.
Police did not immediately say what led to the deaths or the identities of the men who died.
This is a developing story. Updated details will be added to this post.
