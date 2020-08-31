death investigation

Fulshear police uncover bodies of 2 men inside a home

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A police welfare check at a home in Fulshear uncovered the bodies of two men, and officers believe they have been there for at least a few days.

Fulshear Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 7400 block of Katy-Fulshear Road late Monday morning.

Police believe one of the bodies belongs to the person leasing the home. The remains of the other person are believed to belong to a neighbor who lives down the street, police said.

Police did not immediately say what led to the deaths or the identities of the men who died.

This is a developing story. Updated details will be added to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulshearpolicedeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Lubbock weather forecaster dies suddenly
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Missing Fort Hood soldier's body found, family says
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No immediate threats to the Gulf at this time
Texans will have to pay taxes on extra income
Drive-thru voting planned at election HQ of NRG Park
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
Klein ISD uses new cleaning technology for safe school year
Lubbock weather forecaster dies suddenly
Read the police reform suggestions sent to Mayor Turner
Show More
Who killed 2-year-old Maliyah Bass?
NY's most famous chocolate chip cookie coming to Houston
'Miracle baby' born 2 months after mom's COVID-19 recovery
Judge finds Texas violated voter registration law for 2nd time
Texas A&M student and parents killed in Bryan plane crash
More TOP STORIES News