Fugitive accused for 2018 indecency with a child act

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston authorities are searching for a man accused for indecency with a child.
Lonnie Scott, 59, is wanted for allegedly performing an indecent sexual act with a child two years ago.
According to authorities, the child made the outcry against Scott during a June 2018 investigation over a report of an indecent sexual act that happened in the 7600 block of East Houston Road.
Scott is described as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call crime stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
