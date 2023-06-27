Purse snatching leads to arrests of suspects who robbed at least 18 victims, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers responding to a vehicle burglary call in Friendswood uncovered more than 100 stolen items and identified information from over a dozen victims.

On June 25, Friendswood police responded to a call at a city pool parking lot in the 900 block of Cedarwood Avenue just after 3 p.m.

The suspects, who police identified as 25-year-old Caleb James Gasaway, 20-year-old Sergio Alessandro Garcia, and 25-year-old Roneisha Marie Rayann Gamble, allegedly got into the victim's vehicle and stole a purse with a wallet, credit cards, and a gun inside.

The victim's husband was able to quickly track a stolen cell phone that was inside the purse to Walgreens at 102 N. Friendswood Drive.

Police said the victim noticed a silver Ford Explorer leaving the Walgreens parking lot and recognized it as a vehicle that passed by several times while she was parked at the pool.

The victim and her husband followed the trio to a nearby Kroger parking lot, where they blocked in the suspects' vehicle, walked up to them, and demanded their stolen belongings back.

Friendswood PD said that's when officers arrived at the scene. Three male suspects took off from the vehicle on foot, and a female suspect was detained at the scene.

Two of the male suspects were eventually caught with the help of a K-9 and a drone, according to police.

The suspects' vehicle was towed to the police department, where officers seized 129 items from inside -- with 59 of the items being identifying information from 18 separate victims.

Officers said they also recovered a stolen gun out of Houston.

Gasaway was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and two counts of credit and debit card abuse.

Garcia and Gamble were charged with theft of a firearm and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Friendswood police said Gasaway purchased over $500 worth of merchandise using stolen credit cards at Walgreens.

His bond was set at $320,000. Garcia and Gamble's bonds were set at $25,000 each.

Police said the recovered stolen property is from burglaries and thefts in Houston, Pasadena, and other surrounding area cities.

No further information was provided about the third male suspect.