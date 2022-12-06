Duo part of criminal enterprise wanted after stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman who are part of a Romanian criminal enterprise have been identified after police said they stole thousands worth of jewelry from a Friendswood store.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Friendswood Police Department is still looking for 32-year-old Victor Tibi Sava, also known as Victor Tibi Aparaschivei, and 45-year-old Arada Ursulescu.

The alleged crime happened on Nov. 8 at about 7:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of FM 528 at Brian's Jewelry, when the duo entered the business around closing time, asked to see several items, and took off with a Rolex watch and Cuban chain.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Duo wanted for stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store, police say

The items taken were estimated to be worth $25,000.

Sava is about 6 feet 3 inches tall to 6 feet 5 inches, with a heavy build and goatee. He appeared to have long, dyed, blonde hair under his ball cap.

Police said Ursulescu is about 5 feet 7 inches, to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and dyed red hair under her hat.

Both suspects, who are part of a Romanian criminal enterprise engaging in transnational organized crime, have done jewelry distraction thefts in Texas, California, Colorado, Kansas, and the United Kingdom.

Sava and Ursulescu have been charged with felony theft out of Harris County for the Brian's Jewelry incident, police said.