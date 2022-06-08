explosion

Investigation underway after incident at Freeport LNG oil and gas company

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Freeport LNG in Surfside Beach after reports of an incident Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lamar Street at the facility on Quintana Island, according to Brazosport CAER.



Police described the incident as "some sort of explosion" and said the building was not under any evacuation.

Surfside Beach Police Department's Marine Division is assisting Port Freeport police and the U.S. Coast Guard on the waterways.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more. Please check back later for more updates.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeportexplosiondisasteroil
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion rocks neighborhood near Philadelphia, 4 confirmed dead
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Kansas fire caught on video after massive explosion; 2 hurt
Texas City explosion survivors remember the horror from 1947
TOP STORIES
18-year-old dies after car was shot at while driving on Tidwell
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting of woman in N. Houston
Humble ISD chief slams Uvalde response: 'There would be no waiting'
Houston catches a fever by the weekend
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff's office says
2 Katy brothers are latest Houston-area arrests in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Baytown man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online
Show More
Missing toddler spent 2 days in the wilderness before being found
Dashcam video shows deputy save choking girl in busy Dallas traffic
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Woman shot in the face when gunman fired into crowd in NE Houston
HISD transportation workers unhappy with pay raise protest
More TOP STORIES News