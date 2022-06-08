Investigation underway after incident at Freeport LNG oil and gas company

Important Update from member company Freeport LNG:



An incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11:40 am on June 8. An investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided soon.



At this time, CAER has no additional information. pic.twitter.com/X490VlZvzk — Brazosport CAER (@bportCAER) June 8, 2022

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Freeport LNG in Surfside Beach after reports of an incident Wednesday.The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lamar Street at the facility on Quintana Island, according to Brazosport CAER.Police described the incident as "some sort of explosion" and said the building was not under any evacuation.Surfside Beach Police Department's Marine Division is assisting Port Freeport police and the U.S. Coast Guard on the waterways.We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more. Please check back later for more updates.