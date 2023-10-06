The Sanderson Sisters brew up '31 Nights of Halloween' with Freeform

Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' kicks off with The Sanderson Sisters.

LOS ANGELES -- Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" kicked off at their Black Cat Bash at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles.

The mansion was lit head to toe with lights, decorations, and spooky interactive elements, including a variety of "Nightmare Before Christmas" photo-ops, characters and themed treats and elixirs.

In attendance were The Sanderson Sisters, who brewed up a great night while casting spells and making potions!

On The Red Carpet talked to long-time internet personality, GloZell Green, who said, "This is Houdini's house! When you think of Halloween, magic, this is like the number one place to be. So, I'm excited! I didn't know he rolled like this. It is huge. The lights are amazing, and oh, my goodness, all the decorations!"

