Need help filing your taxes? BakerRipley in Houston is offering free help to many

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is time to file your taxes, and for many people in our area, filling out the returns can be a big headache. But it doesn't have to be.

Free tax help available for those making less than $58,000 a year.

That income level is higher than the average income in Houston, so a lot of people can get this help free of charge.

Each year, the IRS trains volunteers at BakerRipley Neighborhood Tax Centers to help hundreds of people file their tax returns at no cost.

Many of the clients served by BakerRipley have never filed before, either because they are new to the job market or the country. The service allows people to get their entire refunds sent back to the taxpayer without having to pay professional filing service. Often, those using the service will use their refunds to take care of immediate needs.

"The refund can mean anything from 20% to 30% of their annual income, and this is money that can really make a difference for just making ends meet," Cristina Cave of BakerRipley said.

You can find the list of items you should bring with you, along with the 27 different locations you can go to for the free tax help by visiting the BakerRipley website.

