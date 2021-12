HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Humane Society and volunteers are giving away free food and toys at a drive-thru Pet Pantry event in Fort Bend County.The first-come, first-serve donations began at 10 a.m. at the Texas Four Corners, in partnership with Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The event ends at noon.The Houston Humane Society is dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to them for care.The Texas Four Corners is located at 15700 Old Richmond Road.