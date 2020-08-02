Coronavirus

Personal protective equipment giveaway at Impact Church parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Free personal protective equipment will be given out Sunday afternoon at a church parking lot.

A giveaway of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer is set for 1 p.m. at the Impact Church parking lot.

The church is located at 16310 Chimney Rock Rd.

Some cities have announced they plan to spend the CARES Act funding on masks for their residents.

League City's emergency management coordinator Ryan Edghill said about $47,000 has been spent on PPE and supplies, while another $42,000 has been spent on employee testing.

