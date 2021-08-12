movies

Actor Ryan Reynolds chats about his latest film 'Free Guy' in theaters August 13

Reynolds describes it as the 'Truman Show' meets 'Fortnite.'
By Alicia Vitarelli, 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Truman Show' meets 'Fortnite': Ryan Reynolds talks 'Free Guy'

PHILADELPHIA -- After a pandemic delay, actor Ryan Reynolds' latest film, "Free Guy," hits theaters Friday, August 13.

Reynolds describes it as the 'Truman Show' meets 'Fortnite.'

It's the story of a background player who becomes an unlikely hero in a video game.

WPVI-TV had a chance to chat with the star-studded cast ahead of the much-anticipated release.

Free Guy asks the audience to question whether they are a player in their own game of life or whether they handed over the controller.

"We start off, and he's a bank teller who is robbed every day and suffers all kinds of indignities," Reynolds said. "One day, he realizes he's a background character and a video game. That premise just hooked me right in."

Back in the real world, two video game designers are fighting to take back the controls of their work and their relationship.

"They're all kind of stuck in some sort of machine that they can't shake," said Jodie Comer, who plays both Molotov Girl and Millie. "They have no agency or power, and they go on this journey of self-discovery."

It's a gamer's world, but there is a real-life existential crisis going on. The cast believes everyone can relate.

"It's a pretty heavy theme at the core of this," said Joe Keery, who plays Keys. "I'm living in a world that's not real? What does it matter?"

Keery was here in Philadelphia promoting the film. He even got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday's Phillies game.

In Free Guy, he once again teams up with "Stranger Things" director Shawn Levy, whose hero, "Blue Shirt Guy," proudly wears khakis.

"Khakis have always been quietly heroic," Levy said. "I just wanted to put them on a movie screen."

Blue Shirt Guy is out for justice and good.

"I love the idea that he sort of hacks the system and figures out how to fight back," Reynolds said. "The fact that he's really just trying to make this world he lives in a better place is kind of noble and amazing. It's a movie that takes you on a ride. It's action, adventure, comedy, romance. But it can also emotionally punch you in the gut as well, which is, for me, the mark of a great film."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiamoviesmoviemovie news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film
'Parasite' star Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
'West Side Story,' 'Belfast' lead Critics Choice Awards field
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News