coronavirus test

Americans can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by USPS

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests

WASHINGTON -- You can now get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The government first started offering the free at-home tests in January. They announced a second round available to be shipped out in March.

And now, with cases rising again, a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are available for order.

This time, eight tests will be in each order. During the first and second round of free tests, people were able to order four tests per household.

Orders are now being accepted on COVIDTests.gov.

"Your order of 8 tests will come in 2 separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number. Packages will ship free," the website says.

Earlier this month, a senior administration official said the government had gone through about 400 million of the 1 billion free tests pledged to Americans so far, through the first and second round of free tests. The official said they expected, over the next couple of months, to use up another few hundred million.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingjoe bidenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19state of the union
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Texas Medical Center provides final COVID-19 update
Leading Houston voice in pandemic says he tested positive for COVID
Beto O'Rourke says he tested positive for COVID after SE Texas stop
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
TOP STORIES
Houstonians worried about ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer
Texas Attorney General tops runoff ballot
'He didn't deserve this': Boy had repeat head trauma before death
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Data breach exposed personal information of 1.8M Texans, audit says
'On your knees': Video shows man point gun at roommate near downtown
Watson to meet with NFL officials in Texas this week, sources say
Show More
Lady Gaga invites Houston to The Chromatica Ball
Wildfire smoke brings haze but rain could wash it away this weekend
Man shot 7 times in cellphone store robbery in NE Houston
16-year-old missing for 2 days, last seen in north Houston, HPD says
Man charged in deadly flea market shooting, Harris Co. deputies say
More TOP STORIES News