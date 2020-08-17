Education

Deadline approaching for kids seeking free or reduced school lunch

By
Friday, Aug. 21 is the deadline for families to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or P-EBT.

Because of school closures for COVID-19, the Department of Agriculture approved and provided Texas more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to help families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price meals through school.

Families who apply for P-EBT may be able to receive some help in the form of $285 in federal aid.

"As long as they are participating in that free lunch program, they are eligible for the benefit," said Wayne Salter with Texas Health and Human Services.

Three million Texas children are eligible for the P-EBT program.

Families that were on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March don't need to apply for the program. These benefits were automatically deposited on their debit-like Lone Star card that Texas uses to distribute SNAP aid.

Parents should have already gotten an email from their school district with a link to enroll in the program.

"These households are now having to take on the additional cost of breakfast, lunch and snacks, and these are historically meals that these children would have received if they are in schools," Salter said.

Help is also available for parents with kids younger than school age through Houston's Women and Infant Children's program. You can call 832-393-5427 for more information about WIC.

P-EBT will be administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Department of Agriculture, and Texas Education Agency.

If you're eligible for P-EBT, and you have more questions, you can contact the P-EBT Call Center at 833-613-6220 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoronavirusschoolreopen texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers ordered back to Cy-Fair campuses Tuesday
Landlords can now apply for rent relief program
2 tropical waves to monitor for potential development
SPONSORED: This 2020 Head Start program is now open for enrollment
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Democrats open a new kind of convention
9 Houston-area districts go back to school today
Show More
Pizza Hut to close up to 300 locations
Officials blame coding errors for COVID-19 testing data issues
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Teen suspect 'Brando' accused in shootings of 2 kids
5 have drowned so far this year on Lake Conroe
More TOP STORIES News