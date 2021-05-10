Pets & Animals

New mom and gorilla lovingly hold babies at glass for each other

EMBED <>More Videos

Gorilla at Boston Zoo forms bond with newborn boy

BOSTON -- Amazing moments were caught on camera at a Boston zoo, proving motherhood is a bond that crosses species.

Emmily Austin was visiting the Franklin Park Zoo earlier this month with her 5-week-old son when the pair caught the eye of another mother-son duo.

Kiki the gorilla took a liking to baby Canyon, gesturing to him and staring at him for nearly five minutes.

Kiki revealed why to the new mom. She has her own baby boy who she scooped up at one point to share the special moment.

Pablo the gorilla was born in October and is Kiki's fifth baby.

The two moms both held their baby boys with the glass between them.

"When I walked into the zoo that day, I never could've imagined that we would have had that experience," Austin said. "It was so beautiful, and we walked out just over the moon."

ALSO READ: Mattel launches toy recycling program
EMBED More News Videos

Mattel started their recycling 'PlayBack' program to reduce plastic use.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettszoomotherhoodbabiesbabygorillas
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News