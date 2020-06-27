Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, The Woodlands announce Fourth of July festivities

HOUSTON,Texas -- The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North and Shenandoah have all announced plans for celebrations for the Fourth of July.In Shenandoah, Mayor Ritch Wheeler said there will be a celebration at the Shenandoah City Park from 9-11 a.m. Wheeler said the event has been tailored to keep distance in mind for residents, and he encouraged residents to come if they feel comfortable doing so."It's going to be a lot of fun," Wheeler said. "If people can make it, we look forward to seeing you. I sure hope a bunch of people come out and celebrate with me."Oak Ridge North will be hosting a city parade, with lineup for participants beginning at 9 a.m. with the parade starting at 9:30 a.m."We've seen a lot of excitement and interest on Facebook with a lot of the other entities canceling their parades. ... I think that in this general area, we are going to be the only parade," Oak Ridge North City Manager Heather Neely said. "We've gotten a lot of interest. We have lengthened the route-it's about four miles."Oak Ridge North's parade is schedule to stage at Vogel Intermediate School. Due to the nature of coronavirus, parade entrants are being discouraged from throwing candy but are encouraged to play music if they are able to.Fore more, visit our partners at