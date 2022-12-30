2 men dead, up to 2 injured in shooting in Humble-area neighborhood intersection, sheriff says

Many details were unclear, but investigators believe it may have been an exchange of gunfire stemming from an earlier argument. Two men were found dead next to a black sedan.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating after up to four people were shot in an intersection in an Humble-area neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Park Square Lane near Water Edge Point Lane in response to a shooting just a few minutes before noon on Friday.

At the scene, deputies found two men between 20 and 30 years old dead with gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. They were found in the intersection, next to a black sedan.

"You know, again, it's a shame. You see kids, people are out of school. Anybody else, that gunfire could have hit anybody," Gonzalez said. "It could have hit a house. It's a scary situation."

Initially, Gonzalez said two other wounded victims drove themselves to the hospital. However, in an update, he said a third victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. That victim is said to be in critical condition.

The sheriff said it's possible a fourth victim was also hurt and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages and the exact details are not yet known.

It's unclear how all of the victims are connected.

Investigators believe the incident may have stemmed from an earlier altercation somewhere else that escalated to a shooting in the intersection. It appeared there was an exchange of gunfire that involved more than one weapon, Gonzalez said.

No arrests had been made, according to Gonzalez.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

