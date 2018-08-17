Foul play suspected after man found dead at Conroe crash site

Conroe police say they believe foul play was involved in the death of a man who was found in a single-vehicle crash site in front of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.Officers were called to the 19700 block of Airport Parkway about 6 a.m. after someone discovered the crash."A passerby just happened to see the vehicle wrecked out there in front of the facility," said Lt. James Keleman.Keleman says the car was a replica Corvette kit car that collided head-on with a stone pillar. Allen Todd Johnson, 73, of The Woodlands, was inside.Eyewitness News crews on the scene found no sign of brake marks in the roadway."Upon investigating that scene, there was some evidence in and about the vehicle that led us to believe there may be some foul play involved. At that time, we decided to work the scene as more of a criminal case," said Keleman.They will not tell us what exactly caught their eye, but investigators did spend hours examining the car, even taking out some of the interior.Police set up their mobile command center and closed down the road for about 10 hours.Johnson's body was sent for an autopsy to determine what caused his death.Police say, by all accounts, he was a nice man who was loved by his family.They are now working to retrace his last steps to figure out why his car crashed and what time it occurred.