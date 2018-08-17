DEATH INVESTIGATION

Foul play suspected after man found dead at Conroe crash site

EMBED </>More Videos

Police suspect foul play in death of man found in crashed car.

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Conroe police say they believe foul play was involved in the death of a man who was found in a single-vehicle crash site in front of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Officers were called to the 19700 block of Airport Parkway about 6 a.m. after someone discovered the crash.

"A passerby just happened to see the vehicle wrecked out there in front of the facility," said Lt. James Keleman.

Keleman says the car was a replica Corvette kit car that collided head-on with a stone pillar. Allen Todd Johnson, 73, of The Woodlands, was inside.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene found no sign of brake marks in the roadway.

"Upon investigating that scene, there was some evidence in and about the vehicle that led us to believe there may be some foul play involved. At that time, we decided to work the scene as more of a criminal case," said Keleman.

They will not tell us what exactly caught their eye, but investigators did spend hours examining the car, even taking out some of the interior.

Police set up their mobile command center and closed down the road for about 10 hours.

Johnson's body was sent for an autopsy to determine what caused his death.

Police say, by all accounts, he was a nice man who was loved by his family.

They are now working to retrace his last steps to figure out why his car crashed and what time it occurred.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashdeath investigationConroeHoustonThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Art teacher under investigation for child porn found dead
Former care worker gets probation after hot-van death
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Police investigating after woman's body found in SW Houston bayou
More death investigation
Top Stories
Man accused of burning woman's body says she died during sex
HISD to take down quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
Former UH assoc. band dir. ousted over inappropriate behavior
Police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Purse snatchers try to get away with $75k and run over woman
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Show More
Sex offender gets 85 years in prison for girl's rape at church
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
5 high profile domestic homicides
How do bridges withstand extreme weather?
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
More News