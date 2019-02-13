EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4674451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jordan Davenport's death remains a mystery, and his family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4599943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jordan Davenport's ex-wife is demanding answers for the three children he leaves behind.

The death of Jordan Davenport, whose body was found in a Cypress area pond shortly after he was reported missing last October, was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner's office.On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office added that it "conducted a thorough investigation" into the passing of the 29-year-old father of three children."Based on the evidence, investigators do not believe Mr. Davenport's death resulted from foul play," the statement concluded.Davenport's death was originally investigated as "suspicious." He was originally reported missing when he didn't make it home from a Halloween party. His last whereabouts placed him at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake on the evening Oct. 27.That same night, residents reported a suspicious person matching Davenport's description in their backyard. They told investigators they chased him to a bridge and lost sight of him.At that time, sources told ABC13 Eyewitness News that homicide investigators were looking into whether Davenport was beaten by residents during an altercation in the neighborhood before he died.Meanwhile, Davenport's family plans to fight the ruling.