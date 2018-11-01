Homicide investigating 'suspicious death' after body discovered in Cypress lake, believed to be missing man

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Homicide investigators are now looking into the mysterious disappearance and death of Jordan Davenport, 29. Deputies recovered a body believed to be his from a lake in the Towne Lake community in Cypress.

On Wednesday the body of a man matching Davenport's description was recovered from Towne Lake after a neighbor reported spotting the body in the water.

Sources told Eyewitness News that homicide investigators are looking into whether Davenport was beaten by residents during an altercation in the neighborhood before he died.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

Davenport was last known to be at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress on Oct. 27, around 8 p.m. That same night, residents reported a suspicious person matching Davenport's description in their backyard.

They told investigators they chased him to a bridge and lost sight of him.

Davenport's parents spoke exclusively today about his death.

"Jordan is sweet, humble, and respectful. He's going to be dearly missed," said his mother. "Right now, it hurts so bad. He's just going to be missed. I love him."

They said there are still so many unanswered questions. They asked us to conceal their identity.

"I just don't know the whole story," said his father. "We're going to get to the bottom of it. We're left with a big void."

The investigation is ongoing, and Homicide investigators ask anyone with information to call 713-274-9100.

