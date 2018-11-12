Family returns to where father of 3 found dead in Cypress lake

Jordan Davenport's death remains a mystery, and his family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
It's difficult for friends and family of Jordan Davenport to come to the place where he was last seen.

"He loved this place," said Jordan's father Kenneth Downing. "And to have to come here, for a place he loved so much and lose his life, it's senseless."

They gathered on a chilly Sunday afternoon to keep his name and case alive, and to encourage those who have answers to come forward.

"It's not fair to us this happened to him," said Jordan's mother Tanette Davenport-Downing. "We just want to know exactly what happened and why. He didn't deserve this. My son is a good man and he wasn't treated so that night."

Jordan was a father of three. He was last seen in the Towne Lake area after dropping a friend off from a Halloween party.

Days later, investigators found his body in the water. There were signs he had been beaten.

"We raised our children to be respectful and good people," Tanette said. "And they will not be anywhere they were not invited."

The family also wants to remind anyone who may have information, that you can report it anonymously to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"We're not doing too well," Kenneth said. "We still need answers. We understand it's an ongoing process. There's a big void in our life. We're still missing our son."

