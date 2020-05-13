Youth sports taking major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost everything we do, including youth sports.Many of them have had to be put on hold due to guidelines and regulations. What's next for sports is an answer that may be disappointing to many.Many people watched as Post Oak Little League team made it to the Little League World Series in 2018. The boys did an awesome job, and were looking forward to getting back on the field this year.Sadly, we have no idea when that will be."As part of our commitment to the safety and well-being of our poll community, we will await Governor Abbott's Phase 2 directives as it relates to outdoor sports activities and then make a final decision regarding the remainder of our season," Post Oak League President Chris Kugle said in a statement.Youth football has also taken a big hit."We are sitting back and waiting. We're preparing to have a football season, but we're also preparing not to have a football season," said Jackie Jean-Baptiste, executive director for the Fort Bend Youth Football League.The Fort Bend Youth Football League is looking to the CDC, UIL and NCAA for guidance.In the meantime, about 800 volunteers and more than 2,300 players are left in limbo."The actual season starts Aug. 3, but during this time, from March to June, they have camps. In June and July, the teams are allowed to do other camps and the teams are allowed to do other workouts, but we've had to shut all of that down," Jean-Baptiste said.In the soccer world, things are also up in the air."This week is tryouts. We're in the midst of tryouts today, but as you can see, there's nobody out here. All the clubs, from my understanding, are really taking their protocols handed down from U.S. Soccer or U.S. Club Soccer, and really, what they're doing is giving directions on when we can get back to play," Chris Meyer with Ansa Lions Soccer Club said.When leagues can get back up and going, there will be changes.In Fort Bend, youth football players will no longer shake hands at the end of games, and parents will have to sign a waiver agreeing to not send their child to practice or games when they're sick.