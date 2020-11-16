Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre to resign by December 2021

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- After seven years as Fort Bend ISD's superintendent, Dr. Charles Dupre has announced his plans to resign by December of 2021.
Dupre will make the formal announcement at a FBISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.
"My wife, Seeju, and I are in the season of life where our children are grown, and we are ready to pursue new adventures and opportunities. We have devoted a total of 19 years of service to the FBISD community, and each day has been fulfilling and meaningful. And my heart tells me it is time for a change," wrote Dupre in a release.
Dupre started his career in FBISD as an internal auditor.
After serving in Pflugerville ISD for seven years, he returned to Fort Bend to become the superintendent.
According to his contract on the Fort Bend ISD website, his annual base salary is $285,000, but the board can make adjustments at any time. Other benefits included pay or reimbursement for business expenses, automobile expenses and relocation.
You can read the full terms agreed upon at the time in this document.
Fort Bend ISD is the eighth-largest school district in Texas and the largest in Fort Bend County.
The district has more than 78,000 students at 81 campuses, and according to the website, is one of the most diverse in the nation as families speak more than 90 languages and dialects.
The timeline and approach to replace Dupre will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
But FBISD is not the only district to soon start a superintendent search.
Last week, Houston ISD chose not to give interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan the permanent job, opting instead on a nationwide search to fill the role.
