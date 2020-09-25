Fort Bend ISD's return to class could mean changing teachers

For more than a month Fort Bend ISD dad Michael Schnieders has been hard at work as virtual school enforcer."There are times that I have to remind them that their teachers can see them in the screen," said Schnieders.After losing his job in sports and event marketing, he decided to open his home to two other students, creating a small learning pod."Their oldest son was in my son's class, so I said 'Why don't you come to our house and I'll host it here,' he said."But, applying for new jobs while watching a first grader, two third graders and a fifth grader isn't without challenges."Once they open the doors, we're going to send our kids," he said.His kids will return to Scanlan Oaks elementary, part of only 40% of students who've chosen to go back in Fort Bend ISD."We're all doing things we would never normally do, in a way we would never normally do it," said Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre.When the transition between in person and online learning begins, Dr. Dupre says all students should expect some changes."We are not asking teachers to teach face-to-face and online at the same time."Which means all Fort Bend ISD students, regardless of where they are learning, could face a change of teacher or class schedule."Since we can't necessarily match the teachers who are leaving the online environment with the students who are leaving the online environment, there's going to be some change there," said Dr. Dupre.Schnieders's 5th grader recently found out she will be returning to school soon, but with a different teacher."Do we think it's the right decision for us? Yes. Could we be wrong? Yes."Fort Bend ISD is transitioning the students who choose in-person learning by grade level over the course of several weeks.