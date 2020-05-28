Education

FBISD to continue to offer online learning to students next school year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Although there are still many decisions to make when it comes to the 2020-2021 school year at Fort Bend ISD, officials announced yesterday that online learning will continue to be an option.

Parents are being given the opportunity to weigh in on some of the big decisions when it comes to bringing students back to school.

One of the options the district has discussed is bringing all students back to school campuses for the fall, but with health and safety precautions in place.

Another option is keeping all schools closed and continuing online learning for all students.

The district is also considering a hybrid option with some in-person classes and some online classes.

Superintendent Charles Dupre thanked parents and students in a video message that was released Wednesday, sharing more details on how parents can weigh in with their thoughts.

"We will be seeking feedback from all stakeholders on your experiences this spring. This week, we are conducting focus groups as we continue to consider all options for the school calendar, school activities, and what a school day would look like next year.

School board officials are also asking parents to head to fortbendisd.com, where they're hoping to have something set up so parents can give their feedback and comments on the spring semester.

