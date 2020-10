Fort Bend Co. voting machines back up after glitch

EMBED >More News Videos These people weren't in line to try the latest food! They woke up when it was dark and early to cast their vote. Here's why it mattered so much.

Early voting got off to a rocky start Tuesday morning in Fort Bend County after a system-wide error caused the machines to go down, said a precinct judge at the Missouri City Community Center.ABC13 received numerous calls and messages from viewers in the county reporting that they weren't able to vote. Shortly before 9:15 a.m., the precinct judge said the issue had been resolved and people were able to begin voting.SkyEye was over the area in Sugar Land, where people were outside City Hall and Smart Financial Centre.Still, outside of the event center, Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that for at least one hour there was a glitch in their program, delaying voting."Definitely apologize for that inconvenience, and as I understand, the machines are back," George said. "The Smart Financial where we are right now, it is up and running. We are back online, and I hope there won't be any distractions for voting. Once again... I just wanted to say sorry for what happened and we will be doing an investigation. We will be holding those responsible for it accountable. What happened is not OK, not acceptable in Fort Bend County."George later released this full statement:You can find a map of early voting centers in Fort Bend on this website The problem comes on the first day of early voting in Texas, where voters could be seen eagerly standing in line.Earlier in the morning in Houston, lines wrapped around Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, a polling location. Drivers snaked around the Houston Food Bank, a drive-thru location.