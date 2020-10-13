Fort Bend Co. voting machines back up after glitch

ABC13 received numerous calls and messages from viewers in the county reporting that they weren't able to vote. Shortly before 9:15 a.m., the precinct judge said the issue had been resolved and people were able to begin voting.
SkyEye was over the area in Sugar Land, where people were outside City Hall and Smart Financial Centre.
Still, outside of the event center, Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that for at least one hour there was a glitch in their program, delaying voting.
"Definitely apologize for that inconvenience, and as I understand, the machines are back," George said. "The Smart Financial where we are right now, it is up and running. We are back online, and I hope there won't be any distractions for voting. Once again... I just wanted to say sorry for what happened and we will be doing an investigation. We will be holding those responsible for it accountable. What happened is not OK, not acceptable in Fort Bend County."
George later released this full statement:
I am extremely disappointed with the technical glitches that riddled Fort Bend County Election machines this morning. Remember, people have died for our right to vote. Stay in line or come back at a convenient time - the future of our country depends on us. You have three weeks to vote early. Remember, we have also extended the hours on the last three days of Early Voting till 9pm for working families. Those who are responsible will be held accountable. In an era where voter suppression is real, I will authorize a full investigation and call for accountability. I'm personally out here at Smart Financial Mega Site monitoring the situation.
You can find a map of early voting centers in Fort Bend on this website.
The problem comes on the first day of early voting in Texas, where voters could be seen eagerly standing in line.
Earlier in the morning in Houston, lines wrapped around Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, a polling location. Drivers snaked around the Houston Food Bank, a drive-thru location.
