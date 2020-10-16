Health & Fitness

Fort Bend ISD staff member dies after contracting COVID-19, district says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD staff member has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the district said.

According to the district, the person worked at the Hodges Ben Transportation Terminal.

The staff member died on Thursday, and the district said they have since initiated contact tracing.

Fort Bend ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are saddened by the loss of one of our FBISD staff members who was assigned to the Hodges Bend Transportation Terminal. It takes all of our 11,000 staff members, working together, to achieve our District's mission.

Upon learning about the staff member's passing, we deployed a crisis team to support staff as they grieve the loss. Our thoughts are with the staff member's friends, family members and colleagues during this difficult time."

