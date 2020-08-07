Community & Events

2020 Fort Bend County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has been canceled for the first time since World War II, according to a post from the fair's Facebook page. The fair was scheduled to run from Sept. 25-Oct. 4.

The decision to cancel the annual event-which features a livestock show, rodeo, carnival rides, barbecue cook-off and more-was made in conjunction with local officials and medical professionals.

In lieu of the fair, a modified livestock show and auction as well as a scholarship contest will be held pending approval of a COVID-19 mitigation plan.

"We will be honoring our mission of: "Benefiting Youth, Promoting Agriculture, and Supporting Education" by holding a modified livestock show and auctions and the queen's scholarship contest pending approval of the COVID-19 mitigation plan. It is our intention that Grand Champions will be named, Scholarships will be awarded, and a Fair Queen will be crowned," the fair's president wrote in a Facebook post.

Next year's Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo is scheduled for Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 2021.

