Fort Bend County sees record early voting turnout, surpassing 2018 total votes

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County is seeing a record number turnout for early voting.

On Tuesday, County Judge K.P. George tweeted the county became the fourth in the country to surpass its 2016 total votes. He encouraged people who haven't voted yet to keep the momentum going.



Wednesday morning, George announced over 260,000 ballots had been cast during early voting, surpassing the total votes from the 2018 election.



Polls are open in the county from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for early voting through Friday. There are 30 locations to vote early in Fort Bend County.



Early voting has been popular this year across the country and in the Houston area. As of Wednesday, more than 1.2 million people early voted in Harris County.

