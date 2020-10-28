Fort Bend County sees record early voting turnout, surpassing 2018 total votes

TODAY: Fort Bend County became the 4th county in the United States to surpass our 2016 *total* votes. Let's keep up the momentum. Have you asked 3 friends to vote yet? pic.twitter.com/uStEqIo5R7 — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) October 28, 2020

#BREAKING: Fort Bend's early voting in 2020 has just SMASHED the total votes from the 2018 election. pic.twitter.com/yvjwB4M59J — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) October 28, 2020

When we make voting more accessible, secure, and safe for all - more voters turn out and exercise their constitutional right. Remember we have extended #voting hours this week! #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/NC6pG1Ly8L — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) October 28, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County is seeing a record number turnout for early voting.On Tuesday, County Judge K.P. George tweeted the county became the fourth in the country to surpass its 2016 total votes. He encouraged people who haven't voted yet to keep the momentum going.Wednesday morning, George announced over 260,000 ballots had been cast during early voting, surpassing the total votes from the 2018 election.Polls are open in the county from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for early voting through Friday. There are 30 locations to vote early in Fort Bend County.Early voting has been popular this year across the country and in the Houston area. As of Wednesday, more than 1.2 million people early voted in Harris County.