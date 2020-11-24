Coronavirus

Fort Bend Co. raises COVID-19 threat level ahead of Thanksgiving

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- After hearing COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are on the rise, Fort Bend County elevated its threat level from yellow to orange ahead of Thanksgiving.

Judge KP George made the announcement during commissioners court. It came after the county's director of health and human services provided an update on hospitalizations and cases.



This is the first time Fort Bend County has altered the threat level in nearly two months. Since October, the county was in yellow, which means low to moderate community risk.

An increase to orange means a moderate/significant risk. A raised level means residents should avoid and cancel gatherings of more than 10 people.

Neighbors are also encouraged to cancel visits to nursing homes and long-term facilities. County residents should also minimize contact with others.



The announcement comes as many cities in the county are set to host several holiday events. In Sugar Land, there are 12 days of festivities. Many are virtual, but there are in-person events at the Sugar Land Town Center.

Rosenberg is hosting several in-person events, including the city's annual cookie walk and sidewalk sale for this weekend's Small Business Saturday, as well as a holiday nights experience on Thursdays in December.

