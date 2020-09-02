Fort Bend County goes from high to moderate COVID-19 infection risk

The county was previously in the high community risk category.
"While the signs look good, Labor Day is just around the corner; teachers are heading back into in-person education; and nursing homes have relaxed rules for visitation. This is not the time to let our guards down," George said at the Sept. 1 Fort Bend County Commissioners Court meeting. "Continue to wear masks, physically distance and assess your risk to ensure we keep moving in the right direction."
About 15,000 Fort Bend County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and there were about 150 deaths as of Sept. 1, Health and Human Services Director Jacquelyn Minter said.
"We are thrilled with the decreased transmissions," Minter said. "This is all attributed to everyone coming together and making sure they followed guidelines."
Minter said residents can expect a second wave, but if the community continues to follow guidelines the effects of the second wave may not impact the community nearly as much as the first wave.
