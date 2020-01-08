Mystery surrounds case of woman who showed up at gym with burns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5821412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Massive flames are seen consuming the home in the Creekstone Village neighborhood.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- We're learning more about a woman who showed up at a Sugar Land gym with burns. Her house had caught fire just 20 minutes earlier in Missouri City.A woman arrived at Lifetime Athletic off of Highway 6 in Sugar Land around 7p.m. on Monday. Police say she had burns and was taken by Life Flight to the medical center.It's what happened earlier that is puzzling.Sources say at 5 p.m. she dropped off her kids at the gym. She changed clothes and later left. Then she returned about two hours later with burns, telling police she'd been assaulted. Sugar Land police found no evidence of an assault happening in their jurisdiction.Meanwhile, just 20 minutes before she arrived at the gym, neighbors called 911 saying the same woman's home was on fire.Her house is in the 4400 block of Parkwater Cove Ct., 7 and a half miles from the gym.It's unclear how the woman got the burns and or if she was, in fact, assaulted. If so, its unclear where.On Tuesday, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's K-9 was checking for accelerants at the scene, something the K-9 does at many fires. Investigators were focused on determining where the fire started and the cause. They said when they arrived on the scene, there were no home occupants on scene.Later, they were able to get in touch with the homeowners and are working with them to determine the cause of the fire.We spoke with the woman's husband. He said he'd gone to work and learned about the fire from his neighbor."I texted him. I said, 'Dude your house is on fire. You need to get home,'" said Tony Lee, a neighbor.He said he returned home around 9 p.m.He told ABC13 his wife had burns to her hands and he was worried about her, especially hearing she'd been assaulted. As of Tuesday morning, he said he was waiting to learn more information.The woman's condition is unknown. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.