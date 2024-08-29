Roadblocks keeping Homestead-area's vacant Kmart eyesore from next phase

Homestead-area neighbors have been forced to live near a vacant Kmart for years, and city leaders explain they've faced roadblocks to demolish it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Houston's Homestead neighborhood are tired of looking at what they call a 30-year eyesore.

Back in the 1960s, it was a thriving shopping center, and Kmart was its biggest attraction.

On Wednesday, a Houston city council member brought the issue to Mayor John Whitmire's attention and called on the developer to take action.

"On Saturday, we used to shop with my aunt. It was Kmart," Tonya Murphy, a longtime Homestead resident, said.

Murphy is all grown up now, but she remembers the good old days when the vacant building and empty lot were full of retailers.

"I hate to see it look like that now, but it was great," Murphy said.

The shopping center is on Homestead and Parker roads and is part of Councilwoman Tarsha Jackson's District B.

"There was a demolition order on that Homestead shopping center back in 2011, but it was never demolished," Jackson said.

The demolition didn't occur then because a different owner allegedly purchased the property that same year.

Jackson told ABC13 that her efforts to find a use for the property started three years ago. Her office said several plans to rejuvenate the site have never come to fruition, but there is renewed interest in creating something to help the community.

"We deserve to have a place to get quality food, make groceries, and we have to travel 20-plus miles to Atascocita, Summerwood, or Humble," Fred Woods, the civic president of the Northwood Manor Civic Club, said.

Woods is personally invested in the project, considering his family has lived in this area of northeast Houston for decades.

"Myself and other community members held a meeting not too long ago where we brought in community members to talk about what it could be," Woods said.

In 2022, the developer group Horizon presented a proposal and even created a visual rendering of the reimagined shopping center.

In a statement to ABC13, Horizon said:

"Homestead Development will be a thriving development for the area, and we are committed to finding a financially viable path forward. At this time, we are reviewing plans with a licensed architect and engineer for selective demolition on parts of the building that will be modified. It would be environmentally irresponsible to demolish the extensive portions of the building that are structurally sound. It would also create an open parking area for 18-wheelers. We appreciate everyone's support as we continue in the development process to bring the area much-needed workforce training and occupational opportunities, as well as access to groceries and other requested community needs. We have submitted preliminary plans to the previous administration and are waiting for feedback for viability and assistance. We will follow up with the new administration on these plans. The site is being regularly maintained and patrolled. Our team routinely removes graffiti, trash, and tires. As for the damage sustained during Hurricane Beryl, there was minor damage to the main structure, which is currently being repaired, secured, and fenced."

"I have guests that come to town. They come to this area, and they are afraid," Woods said.

Houston police data on crime within a three-mile radius of the shopping center shows five homicides, 18 sexual assaults, and five thefts in the area since June.

"It needs to be torn down. There needs to be remediation or whatever so they can be up to snuff for people to use and people to be safe," Woods said.

