Former Sec. of State James Baker and wife Susan recovering from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Secretary of State James Baker and his wife, Susan Baker are currently in recovery after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Baker's senior advisor John Williams, Baker and his wife are recovering at their Houston home. Williams said Susan first showed symptoms of COVID-19, and her husband followed after.

It's believed the couple was exposed to the virus last week, while visiting family in Wyoming.

Baker was the Chief of Staff for former presidents George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, as well as Secretary of State for Bush. He's also the Chair of Rice's Baker Institute.

