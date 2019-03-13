Former Florida officer accused of using police database to find dates

EMBED <>More Videos

Former officer accused of using police database to find dates.

BRADENTON, Florida (KTRK) -- A former Florida police officer is accused of using a law enforcement database to get a date.

Bradenton police say former officer Leonel Marines reached out to as many as 150 women through social media, phone calls or home visits over the last six years.

Investigators say Marines got caught after a woman and her parents reported him for following her home from a local store.

Marines resigned in October after he was pulled from patrol duty and placed on administrative leave without pay. The police chief says Marines would have been fired had he not resigned.

The FBI has taken over the case. Police released a photo of Marines so the public can provide any additional tips.

Marines could face criminal charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridadatingus worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
High rain chance for only one spring break day
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Reward offered for father's killer in Sunnyside robbery
Hooded men kill 8, themselves in Brazil school shooting
Galveston police officer arrested on child indecency charge
Cardinal sentenced to 6 years in prison for abusing 2 boys
Show More
Woman arrested for hitting trooper in Sugar Land and taking off
Possible damaging winds reported across parts of Texas
Man runs into burning home to save his dog
Kings of Leon pays tribute to George Strait at RodeoHouston
Odell Beckham Jr. heading to Cleveland Browns via trade
More TOP STORIES News