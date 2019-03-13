Former Florida officer accused of using police database to find dates

BRADENTON, Florida (KTRK) -- A former Florida police officer is accused of using a law enforcement database to get a date.Bradenton police say former officer Leonel Marines reached out to as many as 150 women through social media, phone calls or home visits over the last six years.Investigators say Marines got caught after a woman and her parents reported him for following her home from a local store.Marines resigned in October after he was pulled from patrol duty and placed on administrative leave without pay. The police chief says Marines would have been fired had he not resigned.The FBI has taken over the case. Police released a photo of Marines so the public can provide any additional tips.Marines could face criminal charges.