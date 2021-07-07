Former Columbia University athlete from Kingwood died from lethal drug combination, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a former Columbia University football player from the Houston area was caused by an accidental combination of drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, according to the medical examiner.

In April, Columbia shared the news of former football player 24-year-old Parker Coogan's death on its website.

Coogan, who the university says worked as a sales and trading analyst, was visiting family and friends in Kingwood when he suddenly died.

More than three months after his death, the medical examiner's office revealed Coogan's manner of death as accidental. The office cited combined carfentanil, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin toxicities as Coogan's primary cause of death.

According to Columbia's website, Coogan was a two-time All-Ivy League selection. As an offensive lineman, he played 32 games for Columbia and graduated in 2020 with a degree in economics.

While at Kingwood High School, Coogan also played three years of varsity football and was a National Merit Scholar.

