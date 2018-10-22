HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --A 38-year-old man who was a coach at an Humble ISD high school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.
James Douglas Welch, who was a coach at Atascocita High School, is accused of assaulting a girl in a car back in May.
The girl told her parents about the alleged incident, and they reported it to the school.
According to court documents, the girl met Welch in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Timber Forest and got into his car where she was assaulted.
Humble ISD released the following statement:
The district received information about the allegation on May 30, 2018, and took immediate action by launching a personnel and a police investigation. Welch resigned on May 30, 2018, when questioned about the allegation. Police continued to gather evidence and presented it to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
Welch was employed by Humble ISD from August 12, 2016, until his resignation on May 30, 2018. He was a world geography teacher and an assistant coach for girls' basketball. He was not employed by the district this school year.
Humble ISD took the additional step of informing the State Board of Educator Certification of the investigation. Humble ISD has zero-tolerance for inappropriate staff-student relationship. The district cooperates with law enforcement for the safety and welfare of everyone. Unacceptable behavior will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Welch's bond has been set at $40,000.