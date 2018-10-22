A 38-year-old man who was a coach at an Humble ISD high school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.James Douglas Welch, who was a coach at Atascocita High School, is accused of assaulting a girl in a car back in May.The girl told her parents about the alleged incident, and they reported it to the school.According to court documents, the girl met Welch in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Timber Forest and got into his car where she was assaulted.Humble ISD released the following statement:Welch's bond has been set at $40,000.