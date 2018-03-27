Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man in Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

More details released in deadly deputy-involved shooting (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Newly-released dashcam video shows the moment a man was killed by a Harris County deputy.

WATCH: Dashcam video released in deadly deputy-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video of last week's deadly, deputy-involved shooting of Danny Ray Thomas, 35.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was releasing the video in an effort to be transparent about the March 22 shooting death of Danny Ray Thomas.

Last week, deputies responded to a report of a man acting erratically on Imperial Valley at Greens Road.

Gonzalez described Thomas as "foaming at the mouth" right before the deputy opened fire.

The sheriff also questioned whether Thomas might have been experiencing mental health problems, but said that was not confirmed.

The deputy who shot Thomas, a 7-year-veteran of the force, was not injured in the shooting, and was placed on administrative leave.

Gonzalez said he was troubled by the incident, and the sheriff's office is looking at options to make sure similar incidents do not happen in the future.

"Somebody lost their life. That's something that weighs on me a lot," Gonzalez said. "There's a preservation of life, a preservation of the public, and the preservation of the deputy, as well. The video speaks for itself, but at the same time, we must be understanding there has to be due process."

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in north Harris County



Gonzalez previously said the deputy who shot him said Thomas appeared to be holding "something."

The Sheriff says it's clear now Thomas was not armed

Thomas' family said they want answers.


"We've been through everything. He had my back through everything and he promised me he wouldn't leave me," his sister said in tears. "He didn't leave me, somebody took him from me."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingharris county sheriffs officeHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Stripped: See Christina Aguilera's makeup-free transformation
VIDEO: Burglar stops to pray before smashing store window
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
Show More
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
This job with the Texans will let you travel with the team
Carjacking suspects found hiding under shopping carts
Travel sites can save you money when flying with large families
The day you fly determines how much you pay
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level
The day you fly determines how much you pay
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
More Video