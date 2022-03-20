Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A single-vehicle crash led to multiple gravesites being destroyed Saturday evening, police said.Houston police responded to a crash at the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home at about 7 p.m.Upon arrival, suspects fled the scene despite there being multiple witnesses and video, police said.One witness told ABC13 that the driver was speeding in the cemetery before he ran over multiple gravesites, and took off.Another witness said he was visiting his late father at the cemetery when he saw the car wrecked. He recorded video of the suspects attempting to move the car.When they realized the car was stuck, they fled the scene.No one has been taken into custody at this time. This is a developing story, check back for more information.