Billionaires Jeffery Hildebrand and Tilman Fertitta top Forbes' list of richest in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- According to Forbes, half of all of the world's billionaires are less wealthy than they were in 2022. But that's not the case for most Houston-area billionaires like oil tycoon Jeffery Hildebrand, who was named the richest man in the city.

The 2023 edition of Forbes' World's Billionaires List declared Hildebrand's net worth at $10.2 billion, placing him as the 171st richest person in the world. His fortune is $2.7 billion higher than his 2022 net worth of $7.5 billion, when he ranked No. 316 on the list.

As CultureMap reported, in 2015, Hildebrand made headlines when he gifted each of his 1,381 employees a $100,000 holiday bonus.

