You could win free Whataburger for a year on Saturday

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- How does free Whataburger for a year sound?The Whataburger on Northpark Drive in Kingwood is celebrating summer with a family-friendly event Saturday.They'll have face-painting, a photo booth, and prizes including a chance to take home free Whataburger for a year.The burger chain hasn't specified what you'll have to do to win. You have to show up for a shot. The event starts at 2 p.m.Need some more Whataburger goodness to hold you over until Saturday? Check out these related stories: