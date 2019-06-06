You could win free Whataburger for a year on Saturday

The Whataburger on Northpark Drive in Kingwood is celebrating summer with a family-friendly event Saturday.
They'll have face-painting, a photo booth, and prizes including a chance to take home free Whataburger for a year.
The burger chain hasn't specified what you'll have to do to win. You have to show up for a shot. The event starts at 2 p.m.
Need some more Whataburger goodness to hold you over until Saturday? Check out these related stories:
Boy wears mini Whataburger float for school parade
Whataburger selling Dr Pepper shakes
Fort Worth couple builds Whataburger chicken coop
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!