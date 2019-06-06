Food & Drink

You could win free Whataburger for a year on Saturday

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- How does free Whataburger for a year sound?

The Whataburger on Northpark Drive in Kingwood is celebrating summer with a family-friendly event Saturday.

They'll have face-painting, a photo booth, and prizes including a chance to take home free Whataburger for a year.

The burger chain hasn't specified what you'll have to do to win. You have to show up for a shot. The event starts at 2 p.m.

More TOP STORIES News