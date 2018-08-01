FOOD & DRINK

USDA issues alert about multiple salads, wraps due to parasite worry

EMBED </>More Videos

USDA issues alert about multiple salads, wraps due to parasite worry (KGO-TV)

Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.

The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.

The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.

The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Kroger.

They have the establishment number "EST. 39985 or P-39985." Here is the complete list of products involved.

Consumers are urged to throw them away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodhealthrecallparasite
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
No, Chipotle is not giving away $100 gift cards
Houston brunch staple Snooze expanding to Galleria-area
Chipotle reopens in Ohio after reports of illnesses
Chinese eats: 3 new spots to try in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged with killing Houston woman he dated for a month
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Is that an angel in clouds?
Show More
Parents hiring tutors for their kids to become Fortnite experts
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
More News