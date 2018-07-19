FOOD & DRINK

Time's up: El Tiempo in Montrose finally closing

MONTROSE, Texas --
Sad news, Montrose Tex-Mex fans. The neighborhood will soon be down to only one location of El Tiempo Cantina.

Owner Roland Laurenzo announced that the location will close after service on July 31.

Closing 1308 brings to a conclusion an unusual restaurant real estate saga.

Originally, 1308 had been slated to close in 2015 to make way for new apartments, but a downturn in the real estate market prompted the developer to put the project on hold.
Almost fours years later, those plans are finally back on.

